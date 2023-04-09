I WAS REMOVED ON MY POSITION AS AN ELDER FOR NOT TITHING – MWALA MOOTO

About tithe and offering

My business was not doing well and I was in deep debt struggling to even feed myself and my family. After church, I was called by one elder and asked why I don’t return tithe despite being a serving elder. He explained that the pastor is not happy with me that’s why he asked the elders to speak to me coz a serving elder should return tithe every month or else he should be removed coz he is robbing God.

I explained to them my financial situation and struggle at home but I was asked, elder what do you eat then? Even from the food money remove tithe and eat at least two meals a day. The elders shared with me how they are also struggling but they remove tithe, even just a K100 Soo that their name is seen in the tithe records.

At this point I realized how much the church has gone commercial. It’s nolonger about returning a faithful tithe from your increase but rather about your name appearing in the church records. Honestly how do you expect someone whose business is making losses and is in debt to tithe when the bible is clear that a tithe should come from your increase?

I told the elders, I shall not kill my self with hunger to satisfy the teaching of Men. I’ll return tithe from my increase when my business begins to make money. If the pastor wishes to remove me from being an elder please let him do Soo but I’ll not get my food Money which I have even borrowed from family and friends to impress the pastor who has never even visited my home despite my struggles.

And for sure the next year, the pastor removed my name from the list of elders or any church position. But I continued going to church every Sabbath singing on top of my voice coz I new at least the key to heaven is not kept by the pastor 🤷🤷🤷🤷.

Friends only give to God that which you have. And no one should make you feel you have to buy your salvation by tithing or else you ain’t going to heaven. The bible is clear, tithe from your increase not from your losses or from borrowed money. There are too many financially struggling people with no income who are being told they are robbing God and excluded from church leadership because they don’t appear in the church tithe records. But please don’t give up, keep going to church and worship your God, when you’ll have the resources give and thank him for his blessings. It’s not about the pastor or elder but rather your relationship with God who loves you beyond your ability to tithe.

To you the clergy, stop selling salvation and allow people to worship their God in peace. If the money in your coffers is not enough, adjust your budgets and start spending within your means unlike putting pressure on struggling members to finance your high budgets as you live a comfortable life.

Happy Sunday 😁. Go to church and worship your God.