I WAS TRICKED TO ATTEND THAT MEETING – Dan Pule



DAN Pule, who is the legitimate Acting Chairperson of the Tonse Alliance, following the demise of President Edgar Lungu, now says he wasn’t availed full details of why Given Lubinda, Nakacinda and others wanted him to appear on Television.





Pule says he only learnt when cameras were turned on that it was about dismissing the credibility of the gathering of Tonse Alliance at Kelvin Fube Bwalya’s office led by Sean Tembo.





Mr. Pule wonders why he is now important when immediately after Edgar Lungu died, he was ignored and disrespected by those who ran to him yesterday. He says according to proper rules of engagement, he should have been the one to act as Tonse Alliance Chairperson until after a new one was chosen, following the demise of Lungu , since he was Deputy Chairperson.





Meanwhile, Dan Pule says going forward he will not allow people to use him and dump him adding that, he knows conmen very well. And Pule has validated the list which was recently circulated of Tonse Alliance members, but insist that all leadership positions must be contested at the General Conference.

He has said that Given Lubinda is only Acting President of PF, and therefore represents the former ruling party in Tonse Council of Presidents as opposed to being Tonse Alliance Chairperson.