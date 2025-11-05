I ‘wasn’t on the ballot’: Trump excuses himself from responsibility for GOP losses

President Donald Trump suffered a series of devastating blows on Tuesday night as Democrats swept key races all over the country, wiping out the GOP in Virginia, holding New Jersey, winning statewide races in Georgia, and triumphing in dozens of legislative and local races. But on Wednesday morning, he clarified that none of it was his fault.

In fact, according to him, the main reason Republicans took a beating is because he wasn’t on the ballot to lift them up.

“‘TRUMP WASN’T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT,’ according to Pollsters,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

He did not specify what he was quoting, or who the “pollsters” in questions were.

This comes hours after Trump posted a strange, cryptic warning as the poll results began to come in, proclaiming, “…AND SO IT BEGINS!”

Among the key races Trump devoted a lot of attention to were the New Jersey governor race, where he heavily promoted Jack Ciattarelli, and the New York City mayor’s race, where he has repeatedly attacked Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani as a “communist” and urged voters to back his former longtime foe Andrew Cuomo over him.