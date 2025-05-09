“I will always love you as the mother of our daughters, Solange and Beyoncé” Matthew Knowles tells Tina Knowles

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, 71, reunited with her ex-husband Matthew Knowles during the hometown stop of her Matriarch book tour.

The event to promote Tina Knowles’ book held at the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land in Houston, Texas on May 5.

Tina and moderator Kelly Rowland surprised the crowd with Matthew’s arrival.

After the record executive—who shares daughters Beyoncé and Solange Knowles with Tina—took his seat, the author expressed her gratitude for his decision to join her.

“Cause both of us, neither one of us has ever bad mouthed each other, ever and I would never do that,” Tina—who was married to Mathew from 1980 to 2011—said.

“And I said, ‘You know what we should do to show this united front, you know you should come down and come on stage.’”

After the event, Matthew took to his social media accounts to share a photo he took at the event with his ex-wife, current wife Gena, and Kelly Rowland.

He wrote: “Thanks, Houston, for such a warm reception when I walked on and off the stage.

“Thank you, Kelly, for your very kind words on your introduction: ‘When it came to business, when it came to starting anew, when it came to a house and to protect his black wife, to protect his black girls and to always show up in the most authentic form of being a black man which I love about him.’

“Tina, so proud of your accomplishment of being a New York Times best-selling author, which isn’t easy to come by.

“I will always love you as the mother of our daughters, Solange and Beyoncé.

“Gena, thank you for the understanding and being such an amazing wife, soon to be 12 years, in this crazy world of media.”