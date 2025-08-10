I will di£ on Sunday after Attending Service, Eat pounded yam, Then pass on without Sickness – Pastor  Adeboye

I will di£ on Sunday after Attending Service, Eat pounded yam, Then pass on without Sickness – Adeboye

According to a report by Vanguard Newspapers on Friday, August 8, 2025, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has once again shared his vision of how he believes his life will end peacefully, on a Sunday, after worship and his favourite meal.

Speaking on the fourth day of the church’s ongoing International Convention themed “The Overcomers,” Pastor Adeboye told the congregation that d£ath is not always the result of a prolonged illness. He emphasised that he expects his transition to be sudden, painless, and marked by tranquillity.

“I will di£ on a Sunday after attending service, eat my beloved pounded yam, and then pass on without any sickness,” Pastor Adeboye declared, drawing mixed reactions from worshippers who listened intently.

He explained that the thought of d£ath holds no fear for him because he sees it as the beginning of eternal life for those who believe in Christ.

His words, though deeply personal, carried a message of faith and preparedness, urging Christians to live each day with eternity in mind.

Pastor Adeboye’s comments sparked reflection among attendees at the convention, with many noting the calm and certainty with which he spoke.

For Pastor Adeboye, his vision of a peaceful exit remains not a cause for sorrow, but a testimony of faith and hope.

Cc- Isedowo Joseph Bayode