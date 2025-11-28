I will fight for my chawama parliamentary seat- Tasila Lungu

Dear Chawama Family,



I am sure by now you have seen the news reports that our Chawama MP seat has been declared vacant circulating widely.





We have made every effort to represent you, including virtually, (this facility is available to all MPs via Parliament) during this deeply painful mourning period as we have not yet laid Dad, H.E. President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to rest. Thank you also to our wonderful team of Councillors, Community members and Constituency staff who continue to coordinate and work tirelessly to serve you. Our ongoing Community projects include:

Infrastructure (Over 12 km of paved roads, mother and child shelters, drainages, classrooms blocks etc.), weekly community meetings, engagement with school feeding programmes, church activities and the funeral support provided to grieving families which continues.





I wish to thank you all also for the love, prayers, and kindness you have shown me and my family from my days as your humble Councillor and now as your representative in Parliament. We continue to learn and grow together.





Take heart, we are going to fight to keep our Chawama Family strong and united. Let us remember that we continued working even as we faced a very challenging election petition for the same seat at the beginning of my term in 2021 which we overcame by the grace of God and all your efforts. That’s Ubuntu, where there is a will there is always a way. We shall never lose hope.



One Zambia One Nation! 



I love you and miss you all. ❤️



Tasila Lungu Mwansa

MP, Chawama Constituency