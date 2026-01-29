I WILL NOT CONTEST THE PF CONVENTION — MUNDUBILE SHIFTS FOCUS TO TONSE ALLIANCE





By: Gift Tembo



Tonse Alliance chairman and presidential candidate Brian Mundubile has disclosed that he will not contest the Patriotic Front convention, choosing instead to focus on the alliance.





He noted that the country is undergoing significant changes and advised opposition leaders to unite in defending the UPND general elections scheduled for August 2026.





Mr. Mundubile stated that he will play an active role in addressing issues affecting the alliance and the public, adding that he will also engage opposition leaders to resolve these challenges.





He further revealed that he has not yet submitted the name of his running mate, but assured that the announcement will be made soon to the Tonse Alliance.



_SunFmTvNews