I WILL NOT CONTEST THE PF CONVENTION — MUNDUBILE SHIFTS FOCUS TO TONSE ALLIANCE
By: Gift Tembo
Tonse Alliance chairman and presidential candidate Brian Mundubile has disclosed that he will not contest the Patriotic Front convention, choosing instead to focus on the alliance.
He noted that the country is undergoing significant changes and advised opposition leaders to unite in defending the UPND general elections scheduled for August 2026.
Mr. Mundubile stated that he will play an active role in addressing issues affecting the alliance and the public, adding that he will also engage opposition leaders to resolve these challenges.
He further revealed that he has not yet submitted the name of his running mate, but assured that the announcement will be made soon to the Tonse Alliance.
_SunFmTvNews
Chifumu banda the obviously candidate and you are going nowhere 2026 hh
Brian Mundubile is living dangerously. You can’t win as a one man army..If Chifumu Banda withdraws the support, you will remain with Apostle Dr Proffessor Dan Pule and his CDP..Thats when you will know you are in the midst of nowhere!
Good luck Mundubile, hope Tonse is registered as a political party or you get a vehicle party too. Not sure how it shall work, fingers crossed