I will not participate in the illegal conference reportedly scheduled for this weekend- WILLAH  MUDOLO

STATEMENT FROM WILLAH J. MUDOLO, PF PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

19th March, 2026

To the Members of the Patriotic Front Across Zambia and the General Public

Fellow members of the Patriotic Front, fellow citizens, and the people of Zambia,

I wish to address you with a deep sense of responsibility, constitutional discipline, and

respect for the rule of law.

As the Presidential candidate under the Patriotic Front, I wish to make my position clear,

firm, and unequivocal: I will not participate in the illegal conference reportedly

scheduled for this weekend, the so-called “No Name” Conference. I have not

resigned from the Patriotic Front, and I will not abandon the legitimate constitutional

process in order to take part in an unlawful gathering. My nomination as a presidential

candidate under the Patriotic Front remains valid, and I shall participate in their Patriotic

Front presidential race following the determination of the matter before the courts

on 27 March 2026.



My decision is not borne out of fear, weakness, or political convenience. It is borne out of

maturity, principle, and fidelity to the Constitution of our party and the laws of our Republic.

Leadership must be anchored in legality, not expediency; in order, not confusion; and in

legitimacy, not shortcuts.

There is presently a subsisting court injunction issued in Kabwe which remains in full

force and effect, restraining the Patriotic Front from undertaking any actions contrary to

the orders of the court until such injunction is lawfully discharged, varied, or set aside by

a court of competent jurisdiction. In law, a subsisting injunction is binding on all parties

and persons with notice thereof, and any conduct undertaken in defiance of that order is

null, irregular, and liable to be impugned. No one is above the law, and no political

ambition can supersede a valid court order.

Accordingly, any attempt to convene, conduct, or conclude a conference in defiance of

that injunction is unconstitutional, unlawful, and of no legal consequence within the

Patriotic Front. Let me be very clear: I do not recognise the proposed “No Name”

conference as a lawful Patriotic Front conference.

I therefore wish to state, unequivocally and constitutionally, that any person who elects

to participate in that illegal conference without lawful authority and outside the

framework of the Patriotic Front Constitution will, by that very act, have confirmed

their resignation from the Patriotic Front.

Such individuals shall not be eligible to

participate in the legitimate Patriotic Front conference to be held after the court process

on 27 March 2026, and within the month of March. The Constitution of the Patriotic Front

cannot be applied selectively. It must bind all members equally, regardless of rank,

influence, or personal preference.

As matters stand today, Hon. Miles Sampa remains the legitimate Acting President

of the Patriotic Front, and I respectfully urge him not to associate himself with the

proposed unlawful convention. I urge him instead to stand on the side of legality and

legitimacy, and to be part of the lawful conference that shall be convened after the court’s

determination on 27 March 2026, and within this month.

Should the court process not be concluded in a manner that allows the conference to

proceed immediately thereafter, then and only then shall an alternative lawful avenue be

communicated through the legitimate structures and channels of the Patriotic Front.



That process, if necessary, will be orderly, constitutional, and binding on all concerned.

Let me also make this point without ambiguity: whoever may purport to be elected

under the so-called “No Name” conference shall not be recognised as the

legitimate President of the Patriotic Front.

Such a process would be devoid of

constitutional authority, and its outcome would carry no legitimacy in law, in party

governance, or in the eyes of all those who believe in order and justice. By default, all

those attending such a conference shall be deemed to have withdrawn from the Patriotic Front.

This is not merely a political position but it is a moral and constitutional stand. At moments

such as this, true leadership is tested. The easiest path is often the unlawful one. The

hardest path is the path of restraint, discipline, and compliance with the law. I have chosen the harder path because it is the right one. Zambia needs leaders who can submit

themselves to the Constitution before asking others to do the same.



To all Patriotic Front members across the country, I urge you to remain calm, united,

disciplined, and vigilant. Let us not destroy our party by allowing impatience to overrun

principle. Let us not trade legitimacy for disorder. Let us not weaken the Patriotic Front by

endorsing acts that are plainly irregular and constitutionally defective.

I remain committed to offering mature, lawful, and credible leadership to the Patriotic

Front and to the people of Zambia. I remain in the presidential race of the Patriotic Front,

and I shall present myself before the legitimate conference after the court determination

on 27 March 2026. I have no doubt that the legitimate conference can still be concluded

within the month of March.

The people of Zambia are watching. Our members are watching. History is watching. This

is the time to demonstrate that we are a party of order, not chaos; of principle, not

convenience; of constitutionalism, not opportunism.

May God bless the Patriotic Front.

May God bless the Republic of Zambia.