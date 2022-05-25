By Chilufya Tayali
DON’T TELL ME TO STOP TALKING FOR MY FAMILY’S SAKE, INSTEAD, TELL PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TO RULE THIS COUNTRY WELL FOR THE SAKE OF OUR FAMILIES, INCLUDING HIS, BECAUSE HE WILL NOT BE PRESIDENT FOREVER
You keep saying, if you love your wife fyoto-fyoto….., your children mfwe-mfwee ….., your…..bla-bla-blah, give me a break!!!!✋✋✋
I WILL NOT STOP TALKING, IN FACT I WILL DO MORE AFTER SEEING WHAT A RUTHLESS DICTATOR PRESIDENT HICHILEMA IS.
Yes, President Hichilema is a bloodthirsty dictator and it won’t take long before he starts killing us, since we will not stop talking. President Hichilema and the UPND don’t want us to talk.
I love each one of my children and I have suffered for them. I want to see them grow and be responsible adults.
If I will live to see my children well settled, with their own children, especially Kiya since she is the youngest, I will be very glad, but that is all dependent on God’s plan so I don’t lose sleep about my life.
What pre-occupies my mind is the welfare of my family and many poor people out there. I care for others, including President Hichilema, which is why you saw me speaking for him when he was arrested on treason charges.
I was a hero when I spoke against President Lungu for incarcerating Hichilema, then, but I have turned into a criminal for speaking against the failures of President Hichilema and his ruthless dictatorship.
Just relax, open your eyes and ears, because I have a lot to say on this useless govt of a disaster President Hichilema, unless if he changes and do the right thing.
You want us to be praising nonsense, ifyabupuba ifyabula nokulondoloka, kabiyeni uko mwembula mano imwe.
This man has made things worse than he found them and you want me to praise him, ala, ukutumpa!
He is giving mines to his friends and you want me to applaud him kwati nalipena.
He is raping the constitution in the manner he is bulldozing the DPP out office and other judicial officers.
Look at what happened to the magistrates, transferring them out of vindictiveness and patronage. #Unacceptable and #Unfair
This Disaster President never saw anything good in other Presidents yet they did much better than him, yet he wants to be praised, how #folly can one be.
TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS.
Do whatever you want, I am not relenting.
