I will only produce my G12 certificate when filing nomination papers – Peter Chanda

NATIONAL Congress Party (NCP) president Peter Chanda says he will only produce his Grade 12 certificate when he files his nomination papers as a presidential candidate in this year’s August general election.

Speaking when he featured on Diamond TV, Chanda said he will not be pressured to present his certificate now despite demands from some individuals.

The opposition leader was responding to allegations by his party’s vice president Daniel Nyati, who recently claimed that Chanda cannot continue serving as party president because he does not have a Grade 12 certificate.

However, Chanda dismissed the claims, insisting that he is in possession of the required academic qualification.

“At the point of filing my nomination papers, I will be able to produce my Grade 12 school certificate. I don’t need to show you the media or anyone else as if I am seeking employment,” said Chanda.

He said those questioning his academic credentials were merely trying to gain political mileage.

Meanwhile, Chanda also dismissed allegations that he has been privately working with and receiving financial support from the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND).

He said he neither works with nor receives money from the ruling party, adding that if that were the case, he would probably be a rich man by now.

The NCP leader explained that his party receives financial support from business partners and well-wishers whom he could not publicly disclose.

Chanda further said the party has been operating independently and has managed to sustain its activities and campaigns, including during by-elections.

He has since urged Zambians not to entertain individuals who seek to gain political mileage by scandalizing others.

By Sanfrossa Mberi

Kalemba March 11, 2026