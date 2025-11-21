I WILL QUIT POLITICS IF HH WINS AGAIN NEXT YEAR – KALABA.
“No seating President can win in this harsh economy”.
Citizens First Party President Harry Kalaba has declared President Hakainde Hichilema a one term president.
Speaking in an interview this morning, Mr Kalaba said whether President HH uses magic or not, he will still lose the elections in 2026 as he has failed to run the country.
Meanwhile, the Citizens First Party President has vowed that in unexpected event that President HH is voted back to power next year, he will completely quit politics and moved out of the country.
“Hear it from me, HH can’t win any elections. That man is a sadist, a failure and a none performer therefore, no normal Zambian can vote for him”.-ZAI
Iam a Zambian and I will vote for HH. As for you Mr. Kalaba, we all know that you are lying. WHEN (not IF) HH wins the elections next year, you will not quit politics and you won’t go anywhere.
We have heard those stories before and we all know the end result. Ms. Nawakwi made similar declarations. Nothing happened. Our politicians are such shameless people that they utter a lot of nonsense.
Remember the pastor who made a vow by the side of the altar that HH wasn’t going to win the 2021 elections? Not only did he win the elections but with a whooping 1 million margin. Don’t make foolish proclamations ba Kalaba..
Just make sure that you have reliable polling agents and people to guard your vote so that you donot claim rigging when you lose.