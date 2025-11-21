I WILL QUIT POLITICS IF HH WINS AGAIN NEXT YEAR – KALABA.



“No seating President can win in this harsh economy”.



Citizens First Party President Harry Kalaba has declared President Hakainde Hichilema a one term president.

Speaking in an interview this morning, Mr Kalaba said whether President HH uses magic or not, he will still lose the elections in 2026 as he has failed to run the country.



Meanwhile, the Citizens First Party President has vowed that in unexpected event that President HH is voted back to power next year, he will completely quit politics and moved out of the country.

“Hear it from me, HH can’t win any elections. That man is a sadist, a failure and a none performer therefore, no normal Zambian can vote for him”.-ZAI