I will re-engage Russia on nuclear energy programme when  I  form govt next year – Kalaba

I will re-engage Russia on nuclear energy programme – Kalaba



Citizens First (CF) leader Harry Kalaba says if voted as President, he will re-engage the Russian government to activate a multi billion dollar 20,000 nuclear power project, positioning Zambia as the energy hub of Africa and use it to end years of blackout and economic paralysis.





And Kalaba said Zambia must go nuclear or go nowhere in its fight against poverty and unemployment.



In a statement yesterday, Kalaba stated that the government could not eradicate poverty or build factories in the dark.





“There’s no economy without electricity. There’s no dignity without jobs. We are tired of excuses. It’s time for action,” Kalaba stated. “Five Core Promises from CF President Kalaba: 1.Go Nuclear with Russia: Reignite Zambia’s nuclear partnership with Russia and begin construction of Africa’s biggest nuclear energy facility within 24 months, 2.Power Every District: Deliver full electricity coverage to all 116 districts — powering schools, factories, hospitals, and homes.”





He also stated CF was going to create 500,000 Jobs



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/i-will-re-engage-russia-in-nuclear-energy-programme-kalaba/