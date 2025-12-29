I will reach 1000 goals for sure – Cristiano Ronaldo declares

Superstar footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted at a possible return to Europe as he reiterated his ambition to reach 1,000 goals.

Ronaldo, 40, took his tally to 956 with a brace in Al-Nassr’s 3-0 victory over Al Akhdoud on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking at an awards ceremony in Dubai on Sunday, former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward Ronaldo said he wanted to ‘keep going’ as he offered a new insight into his future.

‘My passion is high and I want to continue. It doesn’t matter where I play, whether in the Middle East or Europe,’ said Ronaldo.

‘I always enjoy playing football and I want to keep going.

‘I will reach the number (1000 goals) for sure, if no injuries.’

Ronaldo’s double for Al-Nassr on Saturday also brought the number of goals he has scored this year to 40.

He has now scored more than 40 times in 14 different calendar years across his career.

Ronaldo’s most successful campaign in terms of goals was in 2013, when he scored 63 times in all competitions for club and country.

In an interview with Piers Morgan last month, he said he believes he is one or two years away from retirement.