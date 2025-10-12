I will relaunch my Southern Province  Strategy in December – UPND Cadre George N Mtonga

Below is what George N Mtonga posted…..

I have been observing alot that i have been in this country. And im encouraging our comrades in UPND who have always desired nothing from the party and the president to reestablish the same lines of defense that we had in 2021.

Remember, i launched what was called the SOUTHERN STRATEGY with the aim of getting more than 90% of the votes in the province and we managed to get what we wanted. WE FINANCED it ourselves and pushed.

Im asking that by December to re-establish the same channels of operations that we had. Eventually the opposition will organize and we must make sure we ready to match them everywhere and control the narrative our governments achievement. MISINFORMATION is what they will ride on.

I will be reaching out to many of you so that we can relaunch our structures!!

WE MUST DEPLOY at ward level. I will need access to the same machinery we built in last elections to handle the 2026 election.

AT THIS POINT NO ONE SHOULD BE TALKING ABOUT ANYTHING IN OUR PARTY OTHER THAN WINNING THE ELECTION. THE FOCUS SHOULD JUST BE ON THAT!!!