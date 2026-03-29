I WILL REPORT MUSOKOTWANE TO ACC – MPUNDU



NKANA Member of Parliament (MP) Binwell Mpundu says he will report a minister over a questionable contract involving the construction of a pharmaceutical industry in Zambia.





The Zambian government, in partnership with a private Indian firm, recently launched the construction of a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical manufacturing plant at the Lusaka South Multi-Facility Economic Zone (LS-MFEZ) in what is reported to be a joint venture.





But Mpundu said when he featured on a live Facebook stream by former Petauke Central MP Emmanuel ‘Jay’ Banda the whole deal reeked of corruption and that he had tried to present the matter to Parliament but that it did not go as planned.

https://youtu.be/viGMI9idM50?si=71RF1KhzAJG_tItl





“I’m going to report because this deal is corruption of the highest order, which needs to be dealt with by the powers that be,” he said.





Mpundu said he did not understand the rationale behind the deal because the Indian firm was not coming with any money but would get a fortune from the said deal.





And Banda accused the finance minister of registering his maid as one of the shareholders in the said deal.





He said the minister would benefit about US$25 million which was equivalent to K524 million from the venture.



“I want to challenge the minister to deny the allegations I’m giving about him including his maid in this deal,” he said.



The Mast