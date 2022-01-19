1 COMMENT

  1. Mr Kalaba has a big problem on his hands. It is in the form of an eloquent Lady by the name of Mrs Kabemba, whom he has failed to intimidate. Mr Kalaba is wasting his time talking about HH7. The Intenational community will just ignore him because they have seen what the President has done for the Rule of Law.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here