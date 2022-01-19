Home politics Democratic Party I will report President HH to the international community for assaulting this... politicsDemocratic PartyPFUPND I will report President HH to the international community for assaulting this country’s Democracy-Harry Kalaba January 19, 2022 1 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 1 COMMENT Mr Kalaba has a big problem on his hands. It is in the form of an eloquent Lady by the name of Mrs Kabemba, whom he has failed to intimidate. Mr Kalaba is wasting his time talking about HH7. The Intenational community will just ignore him because they have seen what the President has done for the Rule of Law. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Mr Kalaba has a big problem on his hands. It is in the form of an eloquent Lady by the name of Mrs Kabemba, whom he has failed to intimidate. Mr Kalaba is wasting his time talking about HH7. The Intenational community will just ignore him because they have seen what the President has done for the Rule of Law.