I WILL RESIGN, NO SORRY, I WILL NOT RESIGN OVER AMBULANCES – PHIRI



Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Nicholas Phiri has backpedaled his earlier pledge to resign over failure to deliver 156 ambulances.





Earlier today, Phiri said he would not resign following the failure to have 156 Constituency Development Fund-CDF funded ambulances delivered in the country by 31st May 2025.





Addressing the media in Lusaka this morning, Mr. Phiri said unforeseen logistical challenges had hindered the delivery of the remaining ambulances being procured through Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency-ZAMMSA.





He cited his responsibility to ensure the ambulances were purchased at the right price and meet the required quality standards as the reason for not resigning, adding that resigning would not expedite the delivery of the ambulances.





He disclosed that all the 156 ambulances have already been procured and secured, with 47 of them currently in in the custody of government.