I WILL STRAIGHT AWAY SEND HH TO JAIL OVER THE ROAD ACCIDENT I HAD HERE IN SOLWEZI TODAY, KALABA ASSURES HIS SUPPORTERS





Tonse Alliance breakaway member Harry Kalaba has warned that once Zambians make him President next year, he will jail current president Hakainde Hichilema and all UPND supporters.





Kalaba says the road accident he had today is not a mere accident slapping it on Hichilema.





Kalaba and other opposition are campaigning freely across Zambia without police or UPND supporters harassing them such that yesterday Given Lubinda issued remarks that anyone who will vote for HH in 2026 is a fool.





Due to overspeeing Harry Kalaba caused an accident in Solwezi and outfits on his payroll hurried to announce that the man was hit by an agent.- Koswe