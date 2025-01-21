I won’t d!e until I father 32 children — musician says as he marries three women same day

Renowned Isoko highlife musician, Dr Arube Otor, popularly known as Isoko Fela, has declared his unwavering ambition to father 32 children before leaving this earth.

Otor, 53, who already has nine children, married three wives in a grand ceremony on Sunday, January 19, 2025, in Uzere, Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, bringing his current count to four wives.

The event was held at the Anglican Church Field London Base, Uzere Kingdom.

“I want to have 32 children, and until I realise that dream, I won’t leave this earth,” he said.

Born into a polygamous family, Otor has embraced the lifestyle, citing the harmonious relationship he shared with his father’s four wives while growing up.

“Polygamy was never a problem in our home. We bonded well and still maintain a healthy relationship,” he said.

Explaining his decision to hold a single reception for his three new wives, Otor said it was a cost-saving measure.

"I've already paid their bride prices, and we've been living together. The event is just a reception. Members of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria will provide music, and logistics for refreshments are finalised. It will be a big day," he added.

Otor, who also plans to marry two additional women in the future, said he ensures that his wives live in harmony. “If there’s a dispute, I meditate in the presence of the others so everyone learns from the resolution. My wives are independent; one is a hairdresser, another a caterer, and one a trader,” he said

Despite his age, Otor is confident in his ability to fulfil his marital duties.

He attributes his vitality to a natural diet, avoiding rice and aphrodisiacs.

“I don’t eat rice because it weakens a man. My diet keeps me fit and ready. I visit my wives weekly, and none of them feels neglected,” he explained.