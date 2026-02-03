I won’t speak on my expulsion until Given Lubinda is mentally assessed at Chinama – PF Feira MP Emmanuel Tembo

I won’t speak on my expulsion until Lubinda is mentally assessed – Tembo

FEIRA Member of Parliament Emmanuel Tembo has refused to respond to reports of his expulsion from the Patriotic Front, saying he will only speak after party president Given Lubinda undergoes a mental assessment at Chinama Hospital.

The move follows the PF central committee under Lubinda’s leadership, expelling Tembo and several other senior party officials.

The committee accused those expelled of violating party rules by participating in what it described as unlawful Tonse Alliance meeting.

The committee, in a resolution passed on January 31, 2026, said anyone who attended the conference acted against PF principles and automatically forfeited their party membership.

Those affected include, Mporokoso MP Brian Mundubile, Shiwang’andu MP Stephen Kampyongo, Nakonde MP Lukas Simumba, Mpika MP Francis Kapyanga, Japhen Mwakalombe, among others.

Reacting to this development, Tembo said he would only respond personally after Lubinda has undergone a professional mental evaluation.

In a a video, Tembo described the PF as a party founded in 2001 to defend the rights of the poor and noted it maintained structured disciplinary processes over the years.

He said only duly elected leaders have the authority to make binding decisions, adding that Lubinda is currently serving only as caretaker following late Edgar Lungu’s directive.

“Journalists have asked me to comment on my alleged expulsion and that of others, but I speak only for myself. I believe we must first investigate and understand the root cause of the issue. I will not comment on the expulsion until Lubinda undergoes a mental assessment at Chinama Hospital, which is one of the best facilities for such evaluations,” Tembo said.

“This is unprecedented, and while Lubinda is making mistakes, we should handle the matter carefully and not insult him. Understanding the root cause of what is happening is crucial, which is why I am asking that we wait for the evaluation at Chinama or another capable institution with expertise in mental health before making any further comments,” he stated.

Tembo added that if the government hospital cannot provide the necessary assessment, he is prepared to arrange for it at a private facility and cover the expenses himself.

“If the required assessment is not available at a government hospital, I am ready to have it done at a private facility and cover the costs myself, as long as the service can be properly provided despite the current economic challenges.”

By Sharon Zulu

Kalemba February 3, 2026