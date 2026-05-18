IAEA says power restored to UAE nuclear power plant after drone strike

The The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Monday the UAE had informed the UN nuclear watchdog that off-site power was restored to Unit 3 of the Barakah nuclear power plant after a Sunday drone strike caused a fire in an electrical generator near the site.

In a post on X, IAEA said Director General Rafael Grossi welcomed the restoration of external electricity as “an important step for nuclear safety, which means the reactor no longer needs emergency diesel generators for power.”

Grossi added that “nuclear sites and other installations important for nuclear safety must never be targeted by military activity.”