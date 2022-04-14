IAN SMITH’S PSYCHOLOGICAL TACTICS THAT ALMOST BROUGHT DOWN THE REVOLUTION

Zambia sacrificed a lot in the liberation for Southern Africa. Ian Smith then in charge of Rhodesia as it’s Prime Minister was ruthless and would use any means to bring down the struggle.

One of the most effective psychological operations that almost led to the defeat of the liberation movement, was an operation which led to the NHARI UPRISING in 1976. It was launched after the Rhodesians had witnessed a sudden surge in war related deaths of white soldiers between 1972-74.

The operation began in November 1974, when two young commanders Thomas Nhari and Dakari Badza were approached and deceived by Rhodesian Special Branch officials that Rhodesia was ready to negotiate peace but wasn’t willing to negotiate with the corrupt leadership of Zanu High Command.

So for these negotiations, they said Smith needed young leaders like Nhari and Badza to overthrow the corrupt High Command for the youngsters to take over negotiations with him.

The two fell for it and spent the next months recruiting comrades for the coup. Those who refused to join them were executed, others kidnapped and detained.

The internal fighting halted the war, spilling into the streets of Lusaka. Estimates say 200 people were killed leading to the divisions which some believed led to the death of Herbert Chitepo. The OAU refused to fund divided fighters, stopping the war for 12mths and Zambia arrested comrades for Chitepo’s death to force negotiations with Smith.

Over those 12 months, Smith took advantage, regrouped and strengthened his Nazi army; recruiting western mercenaries and buying new military hardware which were later used to attack Zambia, Chimoio and Nyadzonia in 1976.

Africa Revolt

In pic: Rhodesian Prime Minister Ian Smith testing his shooting skills.