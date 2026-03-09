IBA SAYS IT WILL REGULATE AND LICENSE ONLINE BROADCASTS ONCE NEW LAW TAKES EFFECT



By: Gift Tembo



The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Says It Will Begin Regulating And Licensing Online Broadcasts Once The Iba Act No. 25 Of 2025 Comes Into Effect.





The Authority Explained That It Is Awaiting The Minister Of Information And Media To Sign The Order Before Implementation Begins.





Speaking To Sun Fm Tv, IBA Manager Corporate Communications Stephen Chileshe Said The New Act Introduces Provisions Requiring Online Podcasts To Adhere To The Same Standards That Govern Radio And Television Broadcasting.





Mr. Chileshe Clarified That Currently, The Iba Does Not Regulate Or License Podcasts, Noting That The Authority Only Oversees Podcast Content When It Is Aired On Licensed Radio Or Television Stations.





He Emphasized That Such Content Must Comply With Broadcasting Standards Set Out By The IBA.





He Further Stated That Viewers And Listeners Can Lodge Complaints With The IBA Only If A Podcast Aired On Licensed Radio Or Tv Fails To Meet The Required Standards.

