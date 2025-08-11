IBN KAFWANKA APPOINTED SECRETARY GENERAL FOR  BINWELL MPUNDU’S ICHABAICE

BREAKING NEWS



IBN KAFWANKA APPOINTED SECRETARY GENERAL FOR ICHABAICE





MOVEMENT for Good Governance (#ICHABAICHE) has appointed Kafwanka as Secretary General with immediate effect.





Kafwanka, is also an aspiring Member of Parliament for Chienge Constituency.

The youth movement says he brings to the Movement a wealth of experience from both the corporate world and the field of politics. His leadership, vision, and dedication will be instrumental as we build strong systems and structures across the country.





We call upon all members of the Movement to fully cooperate with Mr. Kafwanka in his new role. We also extend an open invitation to all well-meaning Zambians to join us in shaping our developmental agenda — an agenda that will harness the many great minds this nation has produced.





We believe the time has come for a new generation of Zambians to take the lead in providing visionary leadership and securing a brighter future for our country.