Burkina Faso’s President Ibrahim Traore has denounced persistent attempts by global powers to undermine the unity of the AES, comprising Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.

He made this known during a flag-raising ceremony on marking the premiere of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) anthem

He stated that these powers approach AES leaders daily, pressuring them to betray one another, describing such tactics as divide-and-rule strategies.

Traoré emphasized the difficulty of maintaining unity but affirmed it as the solution, calling for resilience to strengthen the alliance against imperialist influences.

The ceremony, which was attended by the heads of state of the AES nations, symbolized their commitment to regional.

It also eintegration and sovereignty, with the anthem “La Confédérale” or “Le Sahel Benkan” honoring their shared history and future aspirations.