ICASA probes Starlink for alleged illegal operations in South Africa



The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has launched an investigation into whether SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service is being used illegally in the country.





The probe follows allegations that Starlink equipment is circulating through grey market channels, bypassing South Africa’s strict licensing requirements.





ICASA confirmed it has formally contacted SpaceX for clarification and is awaiting a response. The regulator has deployed inspection teams for on-the-ground verifications and is coordinating with other state entities. “Should the investigation reveal any breaches of regulatory or legislative frameworks, ICASA will take appropriate enforcement action,” the authority stated, hinting at a possible complaint to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).





The investigation was sparked by claims, including those from MP Nhlamulo Ndhlela, that Starlink’s services are being accessed via resellers, despite the company lacking an operating license in South Africa.





Local regulations require telecom providers to allocate 30% equity to historically disadvantaged groups, a condition Starlink has not met. Meanwhile, Starlink operates legally in several neighboring countries, including Nigeria, Kenya, and Zambia.





ICASA’s move underscores South Africa’s commitment to enforcing its telecommunications regulations, even as demand for high-speed internet grows. The outcome of the investigation could set a precedent for how global satellite providers navigate the country’s regulatory landscape.