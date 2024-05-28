Ice Cube Indicates Celeb Endorsements Will Not Influence Elections Following Some Stars Picking Sides

t is common for musicians and actors to publicly support political candidates running for office through a process known as political celebrity endorsement.

The public, media, and policymakers always pay attention if a celebrity endorses a political candidate or a cause.

However, Ice Cube believes celebrity endorsements won’t affect or swing votes in the US presidential election this year.

Ice Cube discussed a variety of topics during his Monday appearance on Fox Business’s Mornings with Maria, including politics and his Big 3 basketball league.

The West Coast icon was asked if he had noticed a change in the black community as a result of rappers and other celebrities endorsing Trump during the interview.

The multi-hyphenate artiste responded by saying he believed voting was a “personal decision” for each individual.

Despite this fact, some of our favorite celebrities are already taking sides.

“You know, people are going to make a decision on who they want to be president,” he began. “You know, I think it’s a personal decision. I don’t know if they care if any rappers or entertainers get up there and say anything. It’s really a personal decision.”

Speaking to the mixed reviews that both Trump and Biden have received during their respective terms, he added, “People know who Trump is. People know who Biden is. They’ll make their decision no matter who gets up there and pushes whatever decision they make. The country knows both of these guys very well. I just think it’s going to come down to a personal decision.”

Interestingly, Ice Cube was accused of being a Trump supporter in 2020 after meeting with the former POTUS to discuss the Contract With Black America program to ensure the benefit of the black community.

At the time, Cube clarified that he hadn’t backed anyone.

After receiving backlash online, the 54-year-old participated in a Clubhouse conversation with Big Tigger, where he further explained his reasoning for meeting with the Republican Party.

“To me, they are the same people; one of them is just more polished than the other,” he said of both Biden and Trump. “They are both white men from the 50s.”

He then explained how the $500 billion that has been promised to the black community by Republicans outweighs the $150 billion offered by Democrats.

While Biden enjoyed massive celebrity endorsements from some black celebrities, Trump, on the other hand, continues to wiggle his way into hip-hop for support.

Kanye West backed Trump to mixed reactions, ultimately becoming one of his biggest allies.

Trump also tried to appeal to rappers and the black community when he pardoned Lil Wayne and commuted Kodak Black’s prison sentence.

Others who have publicly shown support for the 77-year-old so far are Sexyy Red, Amber Rose, Chief Keef, Waka Flocka Flame, and Azealia Banks.

This year’s US presidential election will take place on November 5, with Trump running for the Republican Party and Biden continuing his work as the declared Democrat candidate.