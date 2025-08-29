Ice Spice Sparks Sauce Gardner Breakup Rumors After Lunch Date With Diamant Blazi

Ice Spice and Sauce Gardner met while recording episode of LeBron James’ HBO show, “The Shop,” back in 2024.



Ice Spice was spotted leaving the restaurant, Cecconi’s, in West Hollywood on Monday alongside French basketball player Diamant Blazi, who has been blowing up on TikTok. TMZ published pictures of the two together, sparking rumors that the Bronx rapper and New York Jets star Sauce Gardner have split up.

A source close to the situation told the outlet that, “Ice and Diamant were just enjoying time together.” They didn’t elaborate as to the exact nature of their relationship. Neither Ice Spice nor Diamant Blazi has commented on the outing.

Are Ice Spice & Sauce Gardner Still Dating?

Sauce Gardner and Ice Spice met while recording an episode of LeBron James' The Shop series in April of 2024. "That's where we definitely first seen each other in person," he told TMZ during an interview back in June. Further discussing their relationship, he added: "We just be having a good time. Two young individuals. She's from New York, I play in New York. She's talented, real talented at what she do. Same for me. Two people that get hated on that's really good at what we do, so we've got a lot in common." They haven't been seen together publicly in several weeks.

In other news, Ice Spice appears to be gearing up for the release of new music after teasing a new single on Instagram, Thursday. She posted a video of herself dancing in front of a green screen while rapping along to the song. It samples M.I.A.’s iconic track, “Bad Girls.” “Baddie Baddie im feelin nasty,” she wrote in the caption. Ice Spice also made her acting debut in Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest, which hit theaters earlier this month. She stars alongside Denzel Washington, Ilfenesh Hadera, Jeffrey Wright, ASAP Rocky, and more.

