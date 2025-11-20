IDI AMIN WANTED HALF OF KENYA… JOMO KENYATTA  ASKED HIM IF HE WANTS TO MEET JESUS

AMIN WANTED HALF OF KENYA… JOMO ASKED HIM IF HE WANTS TO MEET JESUS



In 1976, Idi Amin looked at western Kenya and the Rift Valley and thought, “Hmm… that fertile land would look good on Uganda’s map.”





He declared: “The Rift Valley and western Kenya belong to us! All the way to Naivasha.”



Meanwhile, Jomo Kenyatta was sipping tea in Gatundu, little Uhuru on his lap, and replied: “Come for it… if you want to meet Jesus early.”





Kenya didn’t just talk. Kenyatta dressed the Kenya Defence Forces as police, armed them to the teeth, and sent them to the border.





Ugandan troops blinked: “Wait… these Kenyan police have tanks?”



Amin started sweating. Rumor has it he whispered: “If this is their police… what happens when they send their army?”





Even the U.S. sent a spy plane and warship just in case. But Kenya had it handled.



If not, Naivasha might be Ugandan today. Maybe Kasongo would be Uganda’s president. Just maybe.





Moral of the story? Never underestimate a calm neighbor with armed “police.



