If a Bemba picks an Eastern running mate, we’ll win 2026 elections, says Mumbi Phiri

FORMER Patriotic Front -PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri says if a Bemba presidential aspirant picks an Easterner as running mate, the opposition political party will win the 2026 general elections, defeating the UPND.





Mumbi further stated that an Easterner would equally have a winning formula if they chose a Bemba as their running mate.





The former Munali Member of Parliament made the remarks in a WhatsApp group discussion where she was reacting to a post by Lukashya PF MP George Chisanga.





“Counsel Chisanga, this post you have posted is saying the truth and that’s what some people are failing to see. If it’s a Bemba who will be on top and an Easterner as a running mate, we will win. If it’s an Easterner on top and a Bemba running mate, we will win,” Mumbi said.





She went on to warn that those who opposed such reasoning were bent on dividing the party.



“That’s what people are failing to understand. These others are coming in to divide us. So let us be very, very careful with what we are doing. Me, I’m just watching. You who like to criticise, you can criticise me, since that’s the job. Thank you,” she said, as monitored by TV Yatu through the News Diggers.



TV Yatu October 5, 2025.