If a leader tolerates violence, it trickles down to his followers, Liswaniso says



UPND National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso says violence cannot be used to achieve success, adding that leaders must set good examples because their conduct influences their followers.





“I don’t like violence, you can’t use violence to get things done, you must use your brain,” Liswaniso said during an interview with Frank Mutubila on BMTV.



He says the ruling UPND understands the dangers of political violence because its members allegedly suffered violence during the time the party was in opposition under the Patriotic Front—PF.





“We understand it [violence] as UPND because we went through it at the hands of the PF. While we were in opposition, violence against us was like food,” he says.



Liswaniso notes that although isolated incidents of violence may have occurred under the UPND, the conduct of leaders determines whether violence or discipline spreads among citizens.





“If a leader entertains violence, it trickles down to the followers. If a leader entertains discipline and hard work, it trickles down,” he says.



The UPND youth leader rejects claims that unemployment is the main cause of violence among young people, insisting that success comes through determination and hard work.





“Everything which you want, you have to sweat every day. You need to sweat for everything you want. There’s no need to have violence,” he states.



Liswaniso says government’s role is to create an enabling environment for citizens, but individuals also have a responsibility to work hard for their own progress.





“So you cannot use violence for you to get what you want. You need to use your brain, hard work and discipline to get what you want,” he says.



Liswaniso praises President Hakainde Hichilema for promoting discipline and order within the ruling party, and country saying the Head of State has consistently discouraged illegal activities and encouraged youths to work hard.





“Today we have President Hakainde Hichilema who is very organized. From opposition he told us, no one should go in the market, no one will go in the bus station,” Liswaniso says.



He adds that many young people want quick success instead of investing time and effort into productive work.





“It has not been easy because young people want fast things. They want today and not tomorrow,” he laments.



Liswaniso also blames some politicians for allegedly promoting dependency among youths by promising free benefits during campaigns.





“The problem comes from politicians who in the past told young people that they would be given free things when made President. If as a leader you do that, you’re encouraging laziness among young people,” he says.



He maintains that President Hichilema has remained consistent in preaching hard work as the path to economic success.



©️ TV Yatu May 28, 2026.