If ever you are invited to State House, let me caution you that they don’t play- Laura Miti

Laura Miti, who was sworn-in at State House yesterday a commissioner of the Human Rights Commission (HRC), writes:
If ever you are invited to State House, let me caution you that they don’t play. People do their work.
Can I tell you the story of that ka jacket, in the pic?
We get told – wear black, navy blue or grey. I get to the gate in my black short sleeved, surely formal, dress. Ati – no it must be long sleeved.
Rare time I wear heels, they don’t like my sandals either. You must wear closed shoes.
Can I go and change – no, you will be late.
Officer says – come with me.
Takes me to a side room. Gives me her jacket and shoes. Shoes are a size too big and I say so. Ati – it’s OK.
She gives me tissue to stuff them.
I do.
She says walk.
I do.
She’s not satisfied.
Put more tissue, so they look like you fit.
I do..
Then – hurry, hurry, your friends are already rehearsing.
I am still in shock藍藍.
Methodical, Orderly.The way to run a Country (Kountli), not daily; tik tok tik tok. Aikona man.