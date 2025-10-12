If ever you are invited to State House, let me caution you that they don’t play- Laura Miti

Laura Miti, who was sworn-in at State House yesterday a commissioner of the Human Rights Commission (HRC), writes:





If ever you are invited to State House, let me caution you that they don’t play. People do their work.



Can I tell you the story of that ka jacket, in the pic?





We get told – wear black, navy blue or grey. I get to the gate in my black short sleeved, surely formal, dress. Ati – no it must be long sleeved.





Rare time I wear heels, they don’t like my sandals either. You must wear closed shoes.



Can I go and change – no, you will be late.



Officer says – come with me.





Takes me to a side room. Gives me her jacket and shoes. Shoes are a size too big and I say so. Ati – it’s OK.



She gives me tissue to stuff them.





I do.



She says walk.



I do.



She’s not satisfied.



Put more tissue, so they look like you fit.



I do..





Then – hurry, hurry, your friends are already rehearsing.



I am still in shock藍藍.