If ever you are invited to State House, let me caution you that they don’t play- Laura Miti

1

Laura Miti, who was sworn-in at State House yesterday a commissioner of the Human Rights Commission (HRC), writes:



If ever you are invited to State House, let me caution you that they don’t play. People do their work.

Can I tell you the story of that ka jacket, in the pic?


We get told  – wear black, navy blue or grey. I get to the gate in my black short sleeved, surely formal, dress. Ati – no it must be long sleeved.


Rare time I wear heels, they don’t like my sandals either. You must wear closed shoes.

Can I go and change – no, you will be late.

Officer says – come with me.



Takes me to a side room. Gives me her jacket and shoes. Shoes are a size too big and I say so. Ati – it’s OK.

She gives me tissue to stuff them.



I do.

She says walk.

I do.

She’s not satisfied.

Put more tissue, so they look like you fit.

I do..



Then – hurry, hurry, your friends are already rehearsing.

I am still in shock藍藍.

