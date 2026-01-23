‎

‎If HH is battling illness, a brief and factual statement should be issued promptly – M’membe



‎If indeed President Hakainde Hichilema is battling illness, a brief and factual statement should be issued promptly, to confirm who is in charge or whether he is still managing to work, says Socialist Party (SP) leader Fred M’membe.



‎In a statement title “WHAT IS HAPPENING IN CHOMA?”, M’membe stated that no one wished President Hichilema dead, but all the nation was seeking for were truthful answers just as he himself demanded during the illness of late president Michael Sata.

‎”State House must always be clear and straightforward with the public on the situation in Choma. If Mr Hakainde Hichilema is on leave, State House should clearly indicate and for how long, while assuring the nation that government operations continues as normal.

Such boldness and openness immediately kills speculation and rumours before they take root,” M’membe stated. “Contrary to his claims, it must be stated that nobody wishes Mr Hichilema dead. All the nation seeks are truthful answers just like he personally did during the late Michael Chilufya Sata’s reign. Mr Hichilema demanded answers from the government then.”



‎He stated that: “Here is our take. Firstly, if indeed, Mr Hichilema is battling illness, a brief and factual statement should be issued promptly, to confirm who is in charge or whether he is still managing to work. There should be no gaps or theatrics, no conjuncture and overstepping of responsibilities by government officials.”



‎He stated that it President Hichilema was not sick then he should lead from the front on many urgent issues, as opposed

‎https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/if-hh-is-battling-illness-a-brief-and-factual-statement-should-be-issued-promptly-mmembe/

