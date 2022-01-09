By Mike Mwansa

IF President Hakainde Hichilema was vindictive all police and prison cells would have been full with the PF criminal gangs, says Lusaka youth Dillon Mayangwa.

In an interview, Mayangwa said President Hichilema was a good leader focused on improving the lives of Zambians.

“President Hichilema has concentrated on improving the lives of the ordinary Zambians and not fixing or punishing anyone. This is clear for all of us to see. Surely, if the President was vindictive, all our prisons, police cells would have been full of these PF criminals,” he told The Mast. “Most of them their crimes are well documented for you and me to see. Starting from Edgar Lungu who refused to hand over power to the Speaker in 2016 when elections were challenged! Look at corruption cases that happened; understand his leadership.”

Mayangwa said President Hichilema was the man of the people who had even forgiven those who were calling him a tribalist.

“Unlike the way former president Edgar Lungu treated his political opponents after he won the disputed 2016 elections, HH is letting those people (PF) to enjoy their retirement peacefully. Only their conscious is not letting them free because of what they did to the people of Zambia. Probably that’s why they are developing gray hair,” he said. “They are scared that the law would soon visit them because of the crimes they committed to many Zambians. All this indicates that the President is not as vindictive as compared to his predecessor. This shows how good of a human he is. Even people like Chishimba Kambwili and his brother Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba who strongly preached against then opposition leaders by carrying a verbal campaign are freely enjoying their lives.”

Mayangwa said Zambia was on the right wheels to achieve economic recovery.

He called on citizens to support President Hichilema.

Mayangwa described President Hichilema as a “decent man who does not want to see the tribalism, cadreism, theft, corruption and criminal gangs which was experienced in the 10 years of PF rule”.

“Look at the economic reforms which he has so far undertaken. The President is surely on the right track to bring the economy on its wheels. Although these measures may seem to be hurting, in the long run it will be all smiles. President Hakainde Hichilema is a decent man who has shown us great leadership,” said Mayangwa. “We are on the right track. But for one to appreciate President Hichilema’s greatness one has to take a look at how previous leaders such as Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Dr Frederick Chiluba and Rupiah Banda were treated after leaving office. The PF today are enjoying Hichilema’s good leadership like any other citizen because the President has allowed the judiciary and other law enforcers to be professional as they conduct their duties, unlike the way it was in the previous regime.”