If I don’t become president, others will become – Kalaba



CITIZENS First party leader Harry Kalaba has declared that if he does not become president in 2026, others will, but his efforts will pave way for a brighter future for Zambia.





Kalaba’s remarks culminate from chief Government spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa was quoted by a named newspaper, expressing skepticism towards Kalaba’s candidacy, asserting that his experience was limited to minor positions, thereby rendering him unfit to lead the country.





Unbothered by Mweetwa’s prediction of failure in the 2026 presidential election, Kalaba hit back, asserting that Mweetwa’s doubts do not bother him in his mission to change Zambia for the better.





He asserted that while he remains dedicated to his vision for Zambia, if he does not ultimately succeed in becoming president, he recognises that others may be able to continue the fight for positive change.





Kalaba said becoming president or not is not the critical issue for citizens as at now, because what is essential is for Zambians to have reliable access to electricity, with loadshedding coming to an end.





“Our citizens need affordable mealie meal and other basic necessities. What our people truly require is equitable access to opportunities in government and beyond. They should be able to mine their gold without fear of intimidation or exploitation,” Kalaba told #Kalemba in an interview.





“These are the pressing issues that our country faces. Our citizens deserve to have their resources respected and the right to mine their gold without fear. This is what truly concerns me about our country’s future.”





Kalaba further urged government to focus on the real issues that Zambians are facing, rather than wasting time and energy in criticising the opposition.





“I remain unfazed by the comments made by the Chief government spokesperson; my attention is solely on what matters to our citizens,” declared Kalaba.



By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba August 13, 2025