If I go to Beijing, it doesn’t mean I am against Washington, President Hichilema tells diplomats

If I go to Beijing, it doesn’t mean I’m against Washington, Hichilema tells diplomats





PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says he understands the geopolitics surrounding powerful nations but that they should not drag Zambia into their issues.





The President said Zambia is too small to be drawn into geopolitics, as it only seeks partnerships without being forced to choose sides.





Speaking at the 2026 Presidential Annual Greetings for members of the Diplomatic Corps in Lusaka this morning, President Hichilema explained that when he visits a particular nation or city, it does not mean he is against other cities or countries.





He said Zambia is open to partnering with any country, regardless of what other countries may have against that particular nation.





He encouraged diplomats from powerful nations to work towards assuring peace, stability and security around the world.





“When we are in Beijing, we are not against Washington. Please, we don’t want to be drawn into your geopolitics; we are too small. We are too busy trying to make sure schoolchildren are sitting on desks, they were sitting on the floor. Don’t drag us into those issues, just keep our world peaceful,” he pleaded.





“You are the big guys who should assure global peace, security and stability and we can all benefit from that. But if you drag us into those issues, you create unnecessary pressure on us. So if I am in Beijing, I am not against Washington, we are not against London, Brussels, Rome or Berlin.”





The Head of State noted that Zambia remained committed to bringing business back home to improve the economy.





“We want to bring business home, which will create opportunities for our people. We want to lower the cost of doing business. We understand the issues among yourselves, but make our world safer,” he said.





The Head of State explained that Zambia subscribes to a rules-based international order, which is meant to benefit small countries and the global community at large.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, January 29, 2026