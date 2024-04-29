“If I speak there will be fire” – Salah on row with Klopp

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah hinted at underlying tensions after he argued with manager Jurgen Klopp on the touchline during their 2-2 Premier League draw at West Ham.

Salah appeared to clash with Klopp as he was preparing to come on as a substitute in the 79th minute. Klopp later stated that he would not disclose the details of the argument.

The Egyptian forward seemed frustrated by something Klopp said to him, and he appeared to want to continue the altercation before teammates Darwin Nunez and Joe Gomez intervened.

The draw all but ended Liverpool’s hopes in the title race, leaving them in third place. Their chances now rely on both Arsenal and Manchester City dropping points.

In a video on social media, Salah, as he was walking through the media area after the match, said: “If I speak there will be fire.”

A reporter asked “Fire?” and Salah replied: “Yes, of course.”

Klopp said later: “We spoke about that in the dressing room and it’s done for me.”

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock told BBC Radio 5 Live that the argument was a “clash of egos”.

“You have two people who are equally important to the football club,” he said.

“The connection between the two has to be of respect, and respect how they have helped each other’s careers.

“With Mo Salah being pushed out a little bit, he doesn’t like that.”