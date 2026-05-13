“If Iran Is Attacked Again, Uranium Enrichment Could Reach 90%” — Iranian Parliament Spokesman Issues Major Nuclear Warning





Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for Iran’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, says Tehran could consider enriching uranium to 90% purity if the country faces another military attack





The statement marks one of the clearest public signals yet from inside Iran’s political establishment regarding a potential move toward weapons-grade enrichment levels





Iran currently possesses uranium enriched to around 60%, already considered technically close to weapons-grade material by international nuclear experts





The warning comes as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue escalating following stalled negotiations, growing military deployments across the Middle East, and increasing fears that diplomacy may be collapsing entirely





Regional analysts warn that any move toward 90% enrichment would likely trigger a severe international response and push the nuclear crisis into a far more dangerous phase