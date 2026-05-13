“If Iran Is Attacked Again, Uranium Enrichment Could Reach 90%” — Iranian Parliament Spokesman Issues Major Nuclear Warning
Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for Iran’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, says Tehran could consider enriching uranium to 90% purity if the country faces another military attack
The statement marks one of the clearest public signals yet from inside Iran’s political establishment regarding a potential move toward weapons-grade enrichment levels
Iran currently possesses uranium enriched to around 60%, already considered technically close to weapons-grade material by international nuclear experts
The warning comes as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue escalating following stalled negotiations, growing military deployments across the Middle East, and increasing fears that diplomacy may be collapsing entirely
Regional analysts warn that any move toward 90% enrichment would likely trigger a severe international response and push the nuclear crisis into a far more dangerous phase