IF IT MEANS KEEPING THE BODY OF LUNGU FOR 10 YEARS, WE WILL DO SO – MAKEBI  ZULU

THE family of former President Edgar Lungu, who has been in the morgue for over two months now following an impasse, says it is willing to wait in an event the burial court case takes long.







Family spokesperson Makebi Zulu said all the family wants is f

or the sixth President, who died on June 5 in South Africa, to have a funeral.



“The family is more concerned with what is going to give him a dignified burial that is the main concern.





“If the court is going to take longer, the family is willing to wait until he is given what is deemed a dignified burial, not a mockery,” Mr Zulu, a lawyer, said this when he featured on South Africa’s Newzroom Afrika TV station.





He was responding to queries following the South African High Court’s judgment which directed that Mr Lungu’s remains be repatriated back to Zambia for burial against the wishes of the family which wants a private burial.





The Lungu family has started the appeal process against the judgement, insisting that the deceased deserves a dignified burial, arguing that the judgement was against the family’s rights.





“…not a judgement that takes away the rights of the family, that right to dignity that has been violated, that must be respected,” Mr Zulu said.



The anchor then asked the lawyer to explain what constitutes a dignified funeral and what role the South African Government would play at the funeral in an event that the family was allowed to bury in South Africa.





“What constitutes a dignified burial is anything that will not be a mockery to the legacy of Edgar Changwa Lungu or a mockery to the family of President Edgar Changwa Lungu.





“In the last event, we had intended to bury here [in South Africa] and we had intended to bury privately and I know the wishes of the family is to bury privately.





“If at all invitations are to be extended, they will be extended to necessary people that ought to be there, and of course with all respects being given to the South African Government for having accorded him [Mr Lungu] that opportunity to be able to access medical attention here in South Africa.





“But if that is going to disturb the diplomatic relations, then the family will proceed in a very private manner,” he said.





Mr Zulu said the family respects the will of the South African people and would not want to antagonize the relations between South Africa and Zambia.



“Death in this particular case and the burial have been a private issue and knowing that the remains of the deceased belong to the family we would like that to be respected, with permitations as only shall be allowed by the family”.



(Mwebantu, Tuesday, 12th August, 2025)