IF PF MEMBERS WANT MUNDUBILE, GIVE HIM AN OPPORTUNITY TO TRY

THE Patriotic Front remains at a critical crossroads, and the time for decisive action is slowly running out. With the Constitutional Court ruling that former president Edgar Lungu is ineligible to contest any future elections, the party needs to urgently chart a new path forward. Now more than ever, PF needs a leader who not only resonates with its base but also has the potential to attract new supporters and effectively challenge the ruling UPND in the 2026 elections.



About a month ago, News Diggers conducted a social media opinion poll to gauge public sentiment on potential PF presidential candidates. Mundubile emerged as the clear frontrunner, securing an impressive 49 per cent of the votes from nearly 10,000 respondents. This was resounding compared to his closest competitor, Given Lubinda, who garnered just nine per cent. What’s even more telling is that a significant portion of the votes against PF candidates came from non-PF supporters who selected “None of the above.” This indicates that Mundubile’s approval rating among genuine PF members could be even higher than the poll suggests.





While this poll may not be definitive, it provides a strong indication of Mundubile’s popularity within the party. If other media outlets or organizations conducted similar polls, the margins might differ, but it is unlikely that the overall outcome would change. Mundubile’s appeal within the PF is undeniable, and it is time for well-meaning members of the party to rally behind him as a capable candidate to lead the party into the future.



Zambia’s democracy thrives on a strong opposition, and the PF, having the highest number of MPs in the National Assembly, has a responsibility to provide that.





Currently, the party lacks a clear leader who can unite its members and present a formidable challenge to the UPND. The Mundubile prospect offers an opportunity to rebuild the party and restore its relevance. We don’t know him well enough to describe his attributes, but riding on the sentiments of the PF supporters, we gather that there is something they see in him. What we are saying is that if it is him whom the PF members want, then let him be.





The 2026 general elections will not only be a referendum on the UPND’s performance but also a test of the opposition’s ability to present a viable alternative. The PF cannot afford to go into these elections divided or leaderless. Right now, PF has no president who can lead the party at the next elections. The so-called UKA is also in limbo with no clear direction. The situation at Tonse Alliance, which is another Edgar Lungu sponsored outfit, is not any different. Elsewhere, the impact of the opposition is not being felt either because the leaders have not sold themselves well yet or they are not giving people the right message.





The PF has an obligation to its members and supporters to ensure that it remains a relevant political force. As things stand, the divisions among leaders have made the former ruling party irrelevant. Non of its current factions has the ability to make a difference in any type of election, which is why the UPND is sweeping by-elections left, right and centre. The status quo is only beneficial to the UPND, so it is of vital importance that the PF boat floats again. This begins with holding an elective convention for PF to democratically choose its leader. If the opinion polls were misleading and Mr Mundubile is not the preferred candidate, that is fine. But let the members pick a leader who can pull the party out of oblivion.





Additionally, the PF must focus on crafting a compelling message that resonates with Zambians. Propaganda will not work, nor will unrealistic promises as we have seen from many aspiring political parties in the past. Criticising the UPND alone will not be enough either; the PF must present clear, actionable policies that address the concerns of the citizens regarding their failed past.





The PF is a party in a unique position, having left office barely three years ago. They have leaders with experience at governance, and more importantly, they can learn from their mistakes. The economic malaise that the nation is struggling with is no small part due to PF’s mistakes, however, acknowledging its past flaws in decision making could potentially allow the party to learn and come up with a better strategy for resolving our national challenges.





For a party that sells itself as being “Pro Poor,” PF leaders have to look at the high living cost, unemployment and corruption, the PF must offer solutions different from what they tried before under Mr Edgar Lungu. That is what will demonstrate the party’s readiness to govern again.