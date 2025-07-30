If the family is not going to authorize access to inspect  Edgar Lungu’s remains  and confirm that it’s really his body, I’ll equally conclude that Lungu  isn’t dead – Ganizani

Andre’s Ganizani writes:

Honestly, I’m now failing to understand some of these opposition leaders, the likes of Fred M’membe and the others. That the state is requesting authorisation from the family of the late President to ascertain whether or not it’s the body of the former President, ECL, which is in the morgue in a foreign country, to me, merits appreciation.

Let’s cut to the chase – since the announcement was made that ECL is dead, nobody, from the state, or from his political Party, down to the lowest cadre has had access to the former President’s mortal remains, save for Tasila, the window and obviously the family mouthpiece, Councel Makebi Zulu.

Given himself, who shed the most tears, is unable to ascertain whether or not the late President is really dead because he’s never had access to the mortal remains of the former president.

A funeral service was organised in South Africa which was presided over by Archbishop Dr. Alick Banda, to the astonishment of many there was no paying respects, or body viewing – this, and many more, has stirred up debate about the state that the former president is really in – has ECL really descended into eternal slumber, or this is political posturing? Plan B?





To see opposition leaders criticising the attempt by the state to confirm whether or not ECL is dead, has really made me upset. Bena fyonse ni ma politics.





Here’s my conclusion, if the family is not going to authorize access for state representatives to inspect the mortal remains of the former president, and confirm that it’s really his body in the morgue, I’ll equally conclude that ECL isn’t dead – I’ll give credence to the hearsay that ECL is in Asia chilling, and executing his strategy.