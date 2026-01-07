If the President is Unwell, Just Say It, Don’t Stress, Don’t Panic- Linda Banks

Linda Banks Wrote:



If the President is Unwell, Just Say It, Don’t Stress, Don’t Panic





#BanaBaabo~ Being ill should never be framed as weakness. What is weak, however, is the painfully transparent desperation displayed by M23 in their attempt to concoct an alleged poisoning narrative, clumsily assembled through a laughable, poorly structured AI generated essay 🙉🤷🏾‍♀️🙄.





Let’s not insult public intelligence, the fingerprints are obvious. I can tell exactly who put it together, even with a robot 🤖 doing most of the heavy lifting.





When incompetence is this loud, it doesn’t need exposing,it exposes itself. I can spot it from a mile away, and so can anyone paying attention.





You know that Zambians are superstitious, ati bottled water was aimed at chani chani 😷😩.





Guys when a person opts to be the head of State, citizens have the right to know about the health of their Kachema… end of. It’s should no longer be hidden like akasaka ka dobo 🚬 🌿