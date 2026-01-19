If there’s a true hero tonight, it’s Sadio Mane- Jurgen Klopp

By Jurgen Klopp

If there’s a true hero tonight, it’s Sadio Mane. I absolutely love that mentality—a mentality that strives to win under any circumstances, with no compromise, no surrender until the final whistle. That’s what football is all about. Tonight, Senegal should erect a huge statue in their capital, Dakar.

It’s the least they can do to honor this great player. Without Sadio Mane’s mentality tonight, Senegal wouldn’t have won the title.

He’s a world-class player who trained under great coaches, absorbing incredibly high-level football concepts. That’s why Sadio Mane urged his Senegalese teammates to get back on the pitch.

I’ve seen many scenarios like that. After missing a penalty at such a crucial moment, when Morocco was on the verge of winning the title, it’s natural for the opponent to be instilled with a huge sense of determination to win.

That’s exactly what we saw from the Senegalese players in extra time, because the other side was bound to collapse.

Imagine, he acted like that, and he’s not even the captain or the second captain, yet he commands everyone’s respect.

That’s the style and wisdom of legends. Congratulations to Senegal, especially to the great player Sadio Mane. 🇸🇳👏