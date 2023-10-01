IF THIS IS NOT DIASTEROUS, WHAT IS IT?- Edwin Lifwekelo

IF THIS IS NOT DIASTEROUS, WHAT IS IT?

Fuel is a fundamental driver of the economy, impacting everything from the cost of living to government finances.

Lusaka Province……..Monday 1st October 2023

Zambia , under the governance of the UPND, faces an imminent disaster as fuel prices continue to skyrocket just like mealie meal and other commodities. The repercussions of this crisis are sending shockwaves through every facet of our nation’s existence.

Rising fuel costs are causing a vicious cycle of economic and social turmoil. Everyday life has become an uphill battle for ordinary Zambians, as the cost of transportation and basic goods skyrockets, pushing inflation rates to alarming heights.

It is clear that when fuel prices climb, people find themselves with less disposable income to allocate to other essential goods and services. The consequence of this financial strain is evident in reduced consumer spending, which not only impacts individual households but also casts a shadow over businesses and the broader economy, hindering growth.

Businesses are feeling the Heat in this step.Enterprises that heavily rely on transportation, such as logistics and delivery companies, are clashing with amplified operating costs. To stay afloat, these businesses are transferring the burden to consumers, who must bear the brunt of higher prices for products and services.

The present surge in fuel prices contributes significantly to overall inflation. Industries across the spectrum feel the pinch as the costs of production and transportation rise. To combat inflation, central banks will also respond by raising interest rates. While this measure aims to control inflation, it will have its own set of economic consequences, potentially slowing down economic growth.

Public anger is mounting as citizens struggle to make ends meet

.Price hikes, especially substantial ones, often incite public protests and unrest. Dissatisfied citizens have started expressing their grievances against government policies, demanding relief from the escalating costs of fuel, which are affecting their daily lives

Agriculture sector a backbone of our economy, is reeling from these unexpected fuel price spikes.Farmers who rely on fuel for machinery and transportation are grappling with elevated production costs. This has a ripple effect on food prices and food security, impacting not only farmers but also consumers who rely on affordable goods.

While the move towards fuel-efficient and cleaner energy options is a silver lining, the overall picture remains bleak. Exchange rates are fluctuating affecting trade balances and economic stability.

Zambia, this is dire situation. You deserve better leadership and a government that prioritizes your well-being. It’s time for change, and action.Let your Voice be heard before this disaster becomes irreversible.

ZAMBIA YOU DESERVE BETTER

Edwin Lifwekelo

Acting PF Media Director