“IF TONSE ALLIANCE WINS, UPND WILL SUFFER!” – NJOBVU WARNS OF 2026 POLITICAL REVENGE

“IF TONSE WINS, UPND WILL SUFFER!” – NJOBVU WARNS OF 2026 POLITICAL REVENGE

………..DU Leader Calls for Neutral President, Slams UPND’s ‘Useless Statistics’ Amid Rising Poverty





Democratic Union (DU) president Ackim Antony Njobvu has warned that if the opposition Tonse Alliance wins the 2026 general elections, Zambia could face political revenge, instability, and deeper national division. He cautioned that the ruling UPND would “feel the wrath” of a bitterly charged opposition.





Featuring on Capital FM on Thursday morning, Njobvu said Zambians are caught in a political battlefield between two hostile camps the ruling UPND and the opposition both of which have failed to reconcile for the good of the country. He argued that only a neutral and sober-minded leader can bring lasting peace and unity.

“There is too much hate between the UPND and the opposition. This has affected national peace. We don’t need a government that is coming in just to punish another. We need healing and a fresh start,” Njobvu emphasized.





The DU president, who is positioning himself as a unifier, said most of those in the Tonse Alliance and the ruling party are part of the old political system and should be replaced with leaders offering new, people-centered ideologies. He urged voters to reject recycled leadership and failed promises.





Njobvu also slammed the UPND’s handling of the economy, stating that citizens are tired of “empty statistics.” He said economic indicators being flaunted by the government do not reflect the real suffering on the ground. “The people are still poor, mealie meal prices are high, and fuel price reductions have not helped transport costs,” he said.





He further noted that the current economic hardship is not just frustrating families but leading to rising mental health issues and suicides. “Zambians are suffering. There’s no dignity in poverty. We need leadership that restores hope, not just announces figures,” Njobvu said.





The DU leader questioned why government officials continue to celebrate what he termed “hollow achievements” when the dollar remains high, businesses are struggling, and citizens cannot afford basic commodities. He warned the UPND not to be too comfortable, saying, “Their biggest opposition in 2026 is not a party it’s the people.”





As the election draws closer, Njobvu has invited all citizens seeking change to rally behind the Democratic Union. “We mean well for this country. We’re not here for vengeance or ego. We’re here to build,” he said.





He pledged to prioritize youth and women in his administration, promising to appoint women as provincial ministers. “Women keep our homes. They are dependable. Together with the youth, they will lead this country into a new era,” Njobvu declared.



©️ KUMWESU | August 7, 2025