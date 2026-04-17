IF UPND DOES NOT ADOPT ME AS MAYOR, I WON’T CONTEST — SIMON CHITAMBALA MWEWA





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Lusaka City aspiring mayor Simon Chitambala Mwewa has charged that the system at the Lusaka City Council (LCC) is rotten accusing some individuals of prioritizing selfish interests over public service.





Mr. Mwewa claimed that the council is now a shadow of what it used to be during his father’s tenure as mayor, describing the current state of affairs as stinking and alleging that leaders at the authority are mainly concerned with financial gains.





Speaking when he featured on Phoenix FM’s Breakfast Show on Friday, the renowned vlogger said he is ready to take a firm stance on restoring order in the city, even if it affects his popularity among voters.





He emphasized that he would not tolerate lawlessness in an attempt to win votes, stressing his commitment to making Lusaka clean and well-managed.





Mr. Mwewa further disclosed that he intends to contest in the August 13 General Elections on the UPND ticket, stating that if the ruling party does not adopt him, he will not stand as an independent candidate but will instead support the party’s chosen candidate.



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