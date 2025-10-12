IF YOU DON’T BELIEVE IN EACH OTHER , WHY SHOULD WE BELIEVE IN YOU? SUSAN TEMBO QUESTIONS BINWELL AND KANGOMBE



They play together but don’t believe in each other and can’t work together. They all want to be presidents. So why can’t Kangombe support Ichabaiche? Probably he knows the friend struggle with leadership skill. Why can’t Binwell support Kangombe’s Presidential bid? Probably know Kangombe does not remember his friends.





This is the reality on the ground, young people don’t support each other. Both Binwell and Kangombe were ready to support Edgar Lungu , but they could support each other. What is wrong with young people? What qualities did Binwell see in Edgar Lungu that he could see in Kangombe and vice versa?





Winning elections should not be about defeating the incumbent but being prepared to serve the people. Speaking English or using vulgar language has nothing to do with good leadership. If English was the measure of leadership , then Frederick would be the best President that Zambia has ever had.





When you are ready to serve, you put your ego aside. Even Michael Sata, after all the attacks on Levy Mwanawasa, humbled himself and said “I am sorry my brother” because politics is beyond personal hatred. We have young people and opposition leaders who are full of pride, They are seeking power not for service.





In conclusion, if we don’t trust each other in your circle of friendship, why should we trust you? They say if you want to know what happens underwater, ask the crocodile. You can’t ask a bird about sea life.



Tembo susan

Concerned Youth