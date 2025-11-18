If you don’t leave me alone I’m going to spill everything whether m#rder case, land grabbing, fraud etc – Regina Daniel warns estranged husband

Actress Regina Daniels, has again taken to social media to call out her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko.

In a post shared on Instagram, Regina asked Ned to stop ‘attacking’ her online. She said she is only respecting him because he is the father of her children. She warned that if he doesn’t leave her alone, she is going to spill everything she knows, from “m#rder case to land grabbing case, fraud and others”

She accused Ned of introducing her to ecstasy drugs (molly) which she said helped their sex life. According to her, Ned loves his women wild and erotic. She also mentioned that Ned took viagra so as to improve his performance during s#x with his women. She claimed to have rushed Ned to the hospital a few times after he allegedly became unconscious as a result of taking the s@x enhancement drugs.