“If You Produce Enough Drones, No One Can Attack You”- Baykar Chief Selçuk Bayraktar

Baykar Chief Selçuk Bayraktar: “If You Produce Enough Drones, No One Can Attack You”



Selçuk Bayraktar, Chairman and CTO of Turkish drone maker Baykar, made a striking statement during Belgium’s Queen Mathilde’s visit to Baykar’s facility in Istanbul this week.





Briefing the queen’s delegation at the Özdemir Bayraktar National Technology Center, he said drones aren’t just weapons — they’re a deterrent. “If you produce enough of them, no one can attack you. That’s what we believe,” Bayraktar told the delegation, adding: “I hope you never have to use them.”





The remarks came as Belgium was on a three-day economic mission to Turkey, meeting President Erdoğan and exploring trade ties. For Bayraktar, the message was clear — mass drone production is now one of the most powerful tools of modern deterrence, arguably more accessible than traditional military hardware for many nations.





Baykar’s TB2 has already proven that point in multiple conflicts, from Ukraine to Nagorno-Karabakh. The company currently produces up to 250 TB2s per year and is working to double that capacity.



Source: Hurriyet Daily News