IF YOU THINK PF DRAMA IS OVER BY INSTALLING MALUKULA AT THE HELM, YOU’RE IN FOR A POLITICAL COMEDY SERIES – Chilufya Tayali

IF YOU THINK PF DRAMA IS OVER BY INSTALLING MALUKULA AT THE HELM, YOU’RE IN FOR A POLITICAL COMEDY SERIES @20:00HRS

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So, the curtain falls… or so we are told. Malukula is now “on top,” and somehow that is supposed to signal stability. How convenient. How theatrical.





Firstly, PF is still tangled in courtrooms, with KaChabinga acting like that stubborn clause in a contract no one bothered to read properly.



The court issues are not just for fun here, they are the stage on which the real power struggle is unfolding. Leadership by midnight fake convention but legitimacy by injunction, if you understand that.





Secondly, let’s me take you a few steps backwards from last night sham of a convention.



It was Miles who wrestled PF from BaLungu when the latter was busy perfecting his own version of political Mingalato.



So if the courts eventually pry PF out of KaChabinga’s grip, it doesn’t magically land in Malukula’s lap, it circles back to Miles.



Which means Malukula’s “victory” may just be a temporary lease, pending negotiations with the actual landlord. By the way watch his posture and statements when Malukula was “allegedly” being voted in.





Now the real question: how does Miles feel, especially if he puffs in that stuff he likes, about being reduced to a spectator in a match he once refereed, coached, and funded? Remember he called himself Mbappe.



Will he calmly applaud Malukula’s acrobatics, especially using Ichitumbi to ascend to the top, or will he remind everyone where the levers of power truly sit?





Thirdly, where does this leave Given Lubinda? The seasoned loyalist. The ever-consistent second-in-command. The Acting President and President after ECL’S death. Is he now expected to seamlessly transfer devotion from Edgar Lungu to Malukula like switching SIM cards? At what point does loyalty become… flexible?



And let’s be honest, Given is one of the last remaining pillars of PF’s original structure. Malukula, on the other hand, feels less like a foundation stone and more like a late-night renovation, hurriedly fitted, slightly mismatched, and loudly defended.



Remember Malukula was one of the tormentors of Michael Chilufya Sata till his death. Malukula only came in through the window pushed by RB as payment for his (RB) support for Edgar when Sata died otherwise he would have lost to HH.





Then enters BaKambwili, who doesn’t know how to whisper in a room full of microphones. Will he genuinely look at Malukula and see the spirit of Michael Sata? Or will he see something closer to a political impersonation—ambitious, loud, but missing the original script?



Can those who once tormented BaSata now comfortably feast on his legacy, served on silver platters labeled “continuity”? That alone deserves its own episode.





And really….. what exactly is PF at this point? A political party? A legacy brand? Or a family inheritance being quietly redistributed among those who arrived late but speak the loudest?



Fourthly, what about the rest of the aspiring heavyweights—Chitalu Chilufya and others who once eyed the throne? Including this fake richman in South Africa called Mudoro. Are they now expected to salute and fall in line? Or are we simply witnessing the calm before another internal storm?





Lastly, assuming Malukula survives this political obstacle course and emerges “victorious,” how does he handle the rather delicate matter of the State funeral narrative heading into elections?



Will the UPND give him a chance to get power from them, so that the body of ECL can come to Zambia? This guy has caused this impasse and embarrassed our Country for his political expediency.





At this rate, the only thing more predictable than PF’s unpredictability is the inevitability of another twist.



Let me be blunt, this is less of a transition and more of a slow, dramatic unraveling. PF, as we knew it, is not restructuring; it is dissolving like ice on a hot summer day. PF yalipwa.





As for Mundubile, he may have chosen what appears to be the safer exit. But his youthful attempts at political bravado, especially when directed at President Hichilema, risk fading just as quickly as they rise, like a candle daring the wind.





Anyway, grab your popcorn. This is far from over.



I will unpack more at 20:00hrs.



TAYALI

THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION!!!